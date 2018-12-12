Isha Ambani Wedding: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Steal Our Hearts Again. See Pics

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at Isha Ambani's wedding

It's that moment, guys, when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked in to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding on Wednesday! Wow. The newlyweds are setting major fashion goals for couples. They made a stunning appearance in colour coordinated outfits, yet again! Deepika's nine-yard is a customised saree from the studios of designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla while Ranveer complemented her perfectly in an embroidered sherwani. To blend with the colour of her sindoor red chooras, Deepika added a stroke of scarlet to her look with an intricately embroidered full-sleeve blouse. As is trend with Deepika Padukone, she styled her hair in a neatly designed bun and accessorised with heavy danglers.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at Isha Ambani's wedding

Deepika and Ranveer have always sent the paparazzi in a tizzy and moreso during their post wedding appearances. This time, there was no stopping the flashbulbs! While Deepika smiled at the shutterbugs, Ranveer waved out to the cameras in his usual energetic manner. We love you too, guys!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are here!

Ranveer waves to the paparazzi

Deepika Padukone is also really redefining the long pallu trend. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani Instagrammed photos of the actress ahead of her arrival at the Ambani-Piramal wedding and said: "Not without some drama." Deepika Padukone is so extra with her pallu game and we are wondering what not to love about it?

Team newly-marrieds also swelled by one with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joining the shaadi festivities together. Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur earlier this month.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas lit up Isha Ambani's wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como last month, were the heart and soul of Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur on Sunday. Earlier this month, the Ambanis were in full attendance at Deepika and Ranveer's glitzy Mumbai reception.

Isha Ambani's impressive wedding guest-list also includes Rajinikanth, the Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar and others.