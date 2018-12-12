The Bachchans Are A Stylish Lot. Just Look At This Pic Of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta, Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan

Shweta shared this family photo on Instagram (courtesy shwetabachchan )

The Bachchans added stardust to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding on Wednesday evening and how! Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first celebrities to arrive at Antilia (the Ambani residence in Mumbai) for the big fat wedding. Accompanying him to the venue were his wife Jaya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Minutes after the Bachchans sent the paparazzi in a tizzy outside Antilia, a fabulous family portrait of the stylish lot was shared on Shweta's Instagram profile, which offered a detailed glimpse of the Bachchans' stunning wardrobe picks for the Ambani shaadi. Shweta's caption is sure to win over the Internet. "Mine," she wrote.

For Isha Ambani's wedding, Shweta opted for a pop pink saree while Jaya Bachchan was pristine in cream. Coordinating with Shweta and Jaya, Navya Naveli also hand-picked a beige saree and accessorised with kundan jewellery. If you can take your eyes off Jaya's stunning necklace, then let's take a moment to admire Shweta's jewellery choices too. Simply fabulous!

The Bachchans are such a stylish lot, aren't they?

Here's one from inside the wedding, because why not?

Shweta also delighted her Instafam with a close-up shot of Navya Naveli. Don't you love her maangtika? Because we do.

We also spotted a photo of Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on the actress' Instagram profile.

Meanwhile at the wedding venue, Big B, Shweta, Navya Naveli and Jaya Bachchan checked in amidst the incessant popping of the flashbulbs. Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were also among the first celebrities to arrive at the Ambani wedding.

The Bachchans were also part of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, which were held over the weekend. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were accompanied by Jaya and Navya Naveli to the City Of Lakes.