Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Sparkle In The Mumbai Sun. No Caption Needed

Highlights Priyanka shared a pic of herself and Nick Jonas on Wednesday evening She captioned it with the heart-eyed emoticon Priyanka and Nick attended Isha Ambani's wedding together

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made a stunning entry to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday. The newly-married couple turned heads as they walked the red carpet leading to the entry of Antilia. But ahead of their arrival to the Ambani-Piramal shaadi, the 36-year-old actress had offered a sneak peek of their looks for the evening. Sharing a photo from what appears to be Priyanka's Mumbai residence earlier on Wednesday evening, the actress added just a smiley as the caption. And it's not hard to guess which one. Priyanka was stunning in an intricately worked peach lehenga choli combo from the collections of JADE by Monica and Karishma.

Priyanka, who hand-picked her jewellery pieces from Anmol Jewellers, completed her look with a stunning maangtika and heavy bangles. Nick Jonas, suave as ever, complemented her in a tuxedo. This loved-up photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will indeed drive away your mid-week blues!

Priyanka and Nick greeted the paparazzi, who absolutely adore this couple, with folded hands before heading inside the venue.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday morning just in time for Isha Ambani's wedding. Priyanka and Nick were also part of Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, after which, the couple flew out of India for their honeymoon at an undisclosed location. Priyanka was reported to have been honeymooning in Oman and she posted this from her vacation. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' destination wedding was in Jodhpur earlier this month .

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani's wedding guest-list also included Rajinikanth, the Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar and others.