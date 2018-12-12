The Bachchans, Aamir Khan And Other Celebs At Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Wedding In Mumbai

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding

Highlights Big B arrived with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya Aamir and Kiran were among the first guests Isha and Anand's pre-wedding party was held in Udaipur

Amitabh Bachchan arrived to wish Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on their wedding with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli. Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao, Kiara Advani, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and several other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at Isha's wedding in Mumbai. Isha, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to industrialist Anand Piramal at the Ambani residence. Navya looked pretty in a red and golden sari and Shweta wore a pink sari. Kiara looked beautiful in a white embellished lehenga. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra came with wife Anupama and their kids.

Here are the pictures from Isha and Anand's wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan arrives at the wedding with Shweta and Navya

Navya Naveli photographed with Jaya Bachchan

Aamir and Kiran photographed at the venue

Kiara Advani at the wedding

Manish Malhotra at Isha and Anand's wedding

Vaibhavi Merchant at the venue

Vidhu Vinod Chopra photographed with family

Mukesh Ambani welcomed the guests with brother Anil Ambani by his side. His sons Akash and Anant Ambani made an entry at the wedding venue on a horse. We also got a glimpse of Akash's fiancee Shloka Mehta.

Take a look.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities were held over the weekend in Udaipur. Most of the Bollywood celebs like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor and many others attended the functions.

Pop star Beyonce also performed at a party.

Former US first lady Hillary Clinton was also invited.

Anand Piramal reportedly proposed to Isha in Mahabaleshwar in May. Their engagement party was held at Italy's Lake Como in September. The party was attended by stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and others.