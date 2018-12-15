Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan Burn The Dance Floor At Dinesh Vijan's Wedding Reception

Deepika and Ranveer let their hair down to the best of Bollywood numbers (Image courtesy Twitter)

Producer Dinesh Vijan, who got married to Dubai-based real estate agent Pramita Tanwar recently, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Friday. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and Katrik Aaryan headlined the star-studded guest list at Dinesh Vijan's wedding reception. Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone let their hair down to the best of Bollywood party playlist. In a video which hit the Internet on Saturday, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen grooving to the tunes of Nachde Ne Saare. We can also see Rajkummar Rao joining Ranveer on the dance floor in the later part of the video. Ranveer couldn't stop himself from hitting the dance floor when a song from his upcoming film Simmba was played. A video shows him shaking a leg to Aankh Maare with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan at the wedding reception.

| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception + them Dancing with @RajkummarRao and Karan Johar Dancing to gallan goodiyaan pic.twitter.com/1xPLY8yQza — RanveerSingh TBT (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

| Ranveer Singh dancing to #AankhMarey at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception



They were already going to perform to it and her joined them pic.twitter.com/NLSVl1A3I4 — RanveerSingh TBT (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

| Ranveer Singh , Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon dancing to #AankhMarey at Dinesh Vijan wedding Reception pic.twitter.com/pFGLLAgV9E — RanveerSingh TBT (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 14, 2018

Mouni Roy, who was part of Dinesh Vijan and Parmita Tanwar's wedding reception, shared glimpses from the party on her Instagram timeline. "Congratulations to the loveliest couple. Wish them the happiest, most beautiful journey ahead," Mouni captioned the photos.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon, who attended Dinesh and Pramita's wedding, shared photos with the couple on her Instagram timeline. Kriti accompanied the photos with a heartfelt note which read: "Never had an elder brother, found one in you Dinoo. For life, some Raabta for sure. Today I am so, so happy as you start this new chapter of your life with this beautiful, super amazing women Pramita! I wish you both a lifetime of love, togetherness, happiness and the most memorable moments! I'll always be there for both of you, no matter what! And you know that! Love you guys."

Kriti Sanon also shared photos from Dinesh Vijan's pre-wedding festivities, which was also attended by Raveena Tandon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan.