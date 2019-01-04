'Ranveer Singh, You Are Unstoppable!': Deepika Padukone Bowled Over By Gully Boy Teaser

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy teaser (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Deepika reviewed Ranveer's Gully Boy teaser "I love you, so proud of you," she wrote in a comment "You are unstoppable," she added

Ranveer Singh just shared the first ever teaser of his upcoming film Gully Boy and really, really left us impressed with his rapping skills. And within hours of the sneak peek being shared on Ranveer's social media, the actor's wife Deepika Padukone posted her review of the Gully Boy teaser in the comment's section on Instagram. First, she wrote: "You are unstoppable," along with the fire emoticon and then she wrote: "I love you and I'm so proud of you!" In Gully Boy, Ranveer plays an underdog rapper, whose tumultuous journey from the slums of Mumbai to stardom forms the crux of the Zoya Akhtar-directed film.

Gully Boy is said to be inspired by the life of Rapper Divine, who is counted amongst the top Indian rappers. Here's the new poster of Gully Boy, followed by Deepika's reaction. Ranveer co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in the film, the trailer of which releases on January 9.

Screenshot of Deepika's comment on Ranveer's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Gully Boy has also received massive shout outs from Ranveer Singh's colleagues such as Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. "I love love love this! Zoya you star! Can't wait to see Gully Boy," tweeted KJo while Abhishek added: "This is insanely awesome! Fire!! Well done Zoya Akhtar." On Instagram, Ranveer has also received thumbs up from Badshah and Rapper Raja Kumari, who has frequently collaborated with Divine.

I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can't wait to see #GullyBoyhttps://t.co/hpY139NsY4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 4, 2019

Till the trailer arrives, watch the teaser of Gully Boy here. With zero dialogues, scenes in the teaser is set to Asli Hip Hop, a song rapped by Ranveer Singh.

The much-awaited Gully Boy is all set to hit screens on February 14.