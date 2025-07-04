Weekend Binge: From <i>Padmaavat</i> To <i>83</i>, Ranveer Singh's Top 5 Films To Revisit On His Birthday

Ranveer Singh turns a year older on July 6, 2025. This year, the day will be all the more special since it's his first birthday as a father. Deepika Padukone and he welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, last year.

From his memorable Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat to bagging the titular character in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, Ranveer has indeed come a long way.

In his career spanning decades, Ranveer Singh has struck the right chord with fans. He impressed viewers as the charming conman Ricky Bahl in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. On the other hand, he evoked a myriad of emotions among audiences with his layered performance in Simmba.

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, we have curated a list of his top 5 films that you should revisit:

Lootera - (2013) Prime Video

Ranveer Singh's performance in this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is touted as one of his finest, alongside Sonakshi Sinha. His character Varun Srivastav was a striking departure from his quintessential flamboyant on-screen persona. Ranveer's quiet sensitivity and transformation from a sly conman to a man riddled with guilt and love left a lasting impression.

Bajirao Mastani - (2015) Apple TV

Ranveer Singh did justice to the valiant Maratha ruler Peshwa Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama. He commanded attention with his fiery intensity and regal charm, balancing a warrior's bravado and the vulnerability of a man deeply in love. His powerful dialogue, “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur Bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte, kabhi bhi maat de sakti hai" lives in our minds rent-free.

Padmaavat - (2018) YouTube

Proving his versatility again, Ranveer Singh slipped into the shoes of an antagonist in Padmaavat. As the tyrannical ruler Alauddin Khilji, smitten by Deepika Padukone's Queen Padmavati, Ranveer brought a visceral and disturbing intensity to his character. His expressions, maniacal laughter and remorseless cruelty sent shivers down our spine.

Gully Boy - (2019) - Prime Video

Gully Boy is perhaps one of Ranveer Singh's career-defining movies. He played the role of Murad, a budding street rapper with absolute conviction. The actor embodied a raw ambition with emotional complexity. Ranveer's nuanced performance as someone rising from Mumbai's slums earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

83 - (2021) Netflix

Ranveer Singh breathed life into his role as the cricket legend Kapil Dev in this heart-warming biographical sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. With his on-point appearance, applaud-worthy bowling action and pitch-perfect Haryanvi accent, the actor transformed into the iconic captain who led India to its first World Cup in 1983.