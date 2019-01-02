Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Share The First Look Poster From The Film

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy poster (Image courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an underground rapper Nothing much has been revealed about Alia's character as of now Gully Boy will release on February 14

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are sharing the screen space for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy, shared new posters from film on Wednesday. One of the posters unveiled by the actors also reveal their respective looks in the underdog tale. In the first look poster, Ranveer and Alia can be seen seated next to each other while they share an earphone to listen to the music. Both the actors can be seen in a no-glam and intense look in the film poster. The tagline of the poster read: "Apna Time Ayega". In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an underground rapper in India, who beats all odds to become famous. Nothing much has been revealed about Alia's character as of now.

Take a look at the posters from Gully Boy here:

Gully Boy #14thFeb #ApnaTimeAayega A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 1, 2019 at 8:06pm PST

the voice of the streets #GullyBoy A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:34pm PST

Gully Boy #ApnaTimeAayega A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 1, 2019 at 2:49am PST

Before releasing in India, Gully Boy will premiere in Berlin International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held between February 7 and February 17. The Zoya Akhtar-directed film has been selected along with German film Brecht and a documentary titled <>Watergate to be screened as part of Berlinale Special. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Verma. Gully Boy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar.

Rapper Divine, who is one of the inspirations for the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, in an interview to news agency IANS said that he hopes that the film will take hip hop to each and every corner of India. "I'm really looking forward that the film will take hip hop to each and every corner, street and village in this country. I want to see more of our youth take up the mic or learn to play an instrument or produce beats and do something different in their careers. The film is inspired by the Mumbai hip hop community and it's amazing how far we have come in the last few years. With this film, it seems the journey has only begun," Rapper Divine born as Vivian Fernandes said.

Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.