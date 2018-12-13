Gully Boy Goes To Berlin International Film Festival. 'Woo Hoo! So Excited,' Tweet Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh co-star in Gully Boy (courtesy ranveersingh)

Congratulations, Gully Boy! Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, staring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, have been selected for a special screening at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February and will have its world premiere at the fest, said a press release on the film fest's official page. Gully Boy has been zeroed in to be screened as part of Berlinale Special, a segment of the film festival which is dedicated to showcase current works of contemporary filmmakers, including films and documentaries. Berlinale Special is also dedicated to exhibit projects made in extraordinary formats. The film fest released the first list of selections, which comprises six movies for the Competition segment and three for the Berlinale Special. Gully Boy has been selected along with German film Brecht and a documentary titled Watergate to be screened as part of Berlinale Special.

Gully Boy, which is said to be loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role and Alia Bhatt opposite him. The cast of the film also includes actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Verma. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the film's team are already celebrating Gully Boy's invitation to the prestigious film fest. "Woo hoo, so, soo exciting! Gully Boy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening. Cannot wait," tweeted Alia while Ranveer added: "Delighted! Gully Boy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening! Ow ww!" Here's how Farhan Akhtar shared the news: "Happy to share that Gully Boy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening."

Wohooo so soo exciting! #GullyBoy has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening Cannot wait @RanveerOfficial#ZoyaAkhtar@ritesh_sid@FarOutAkhtarhttps://t.co/Jr62PWkZVI — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 13, 2018

The 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held between February 7 and February 17, will open with the drama The Kindness of Strangers, written and directed by Lone Scherfig. For the competitive segment, entries from Austria, Germany, France, Turkey and Canada have been invited, stated the press release shared on the film fest's official page.

In India, Gully Boy, is expected to arrive in theatres on February 14, 2019.