Pics Of Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh From Gully Boy Sets. Interesting Much?

Highlights
- They were reportedly shooting at a suburban slum pocket in Mumbai
- Alia is seen wearing a kurta, churidaar and hijab
- Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar
See pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy sets.
Ahead of Gully Boy's shoot, Alia Bhatt wrote on Twitter, "And finally, its Day 1 of Gully Boy. Such a special film for me for various reasons. Wish me luck. Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo... let's do this."
And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me Wohooo let's do this! @RanveerOfficial#zoyaakhtar— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018
And, Ranveer Singh posted, "Such wonderfully warm wishes pouring in for Gully Boy. Thank you all."
Such wonderfully warm wishes pouring in for #GullyBoy ! Thank you all ! @aliaa08@ritesh_sid@excelmovies feeling #blessed— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 14, 2018
Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, a release date for Gully Boy hasn't been revealed yet.