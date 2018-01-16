Pics Of Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh From Gully Boy Sets. Interesting Much?

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh began shooting for Gully Boy over the weekend

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 16, 2018 11:02 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy sets (Image courtesy: varia_fc_)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They were reportedly shooting at a suburban slum pocket in Mumbai
  2. Alia is seen wearing a kurta, churidaar and hijab
  3. Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh began shooting for their forthcoming film Gully Boy over the weekend. Pictures of both these actors from the film's set have been shared widely by fan clubs on social media. mid-day reports that team Gully Boy was shooting the film at a suburban slum pocket in Mumbai. In the pictures, Alia is seen wearing a kurta, churidaar and hijaab while Ranveer is dressed casually in a blue jeans and grey shirt. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is based on the lives of Naezy and Divine, street rappers from Mumbai's chawls, news agency PTI earlier reported.

See pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy sets.
 

 


(Interesting much?)

Ahead of Gully Boy's shoot, Alia Bhatt wrote on Twitter, "And finally, its Day 1 of Gully Boy. Such a special film for me for various reasons. Wish me luck. Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo... let's do this."
 



And, Ranveer Singh posted, "Such wonderfully warm wishes pouring in for Gully Boy. Thank you all."
 



Gully Boy is Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's first film together. Ranveer's next film, Padmaavat, opens next week. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama, earlier titled Padmavati, hits the screens on January 25. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi in the pipeline. She was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, a release date for Gully Boy hasn't been revealed yet.
 

Alia BhattRanveer Singhgully boy

