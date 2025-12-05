<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> To Release On March 19 Next Year, Reveals <i>Dhurandhar</i> Post-Credit Scene

After much anticipation, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar finally released in theatres on December 5. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role and featured an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, among others.

While the buzz was already high about the possibility of a second part, today the makers confirmed it by announcing the sequel in the post-credit scene of the film.

To much surprise, the sequel will be released just three months after the first part's release. It will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. The length of the first part was 3 hours and 34 minutes, and we will have to wait a bit longer to know the runtime of the second part.



Yami Gautam Pens Note For Director-Husband Aditya Dhar

Today, Yami Gautam penned a note lauding husband Aditya. She wrote, "And it's DHURANDHAR DAY today!!!! Some of the hardest-working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family!!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya!!! Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together!!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might."

The actress added, "DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience." See the post here:

As per early estimates, Dhurandhar is set to earn Rs 10.78 crore on opening day, as reported by Sacnilk.