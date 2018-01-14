Gully Boy Begins. Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Post Updates

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Both the stars announced about the film's shooting schedule on social media. "And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luck!!!! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo let's do this," tweeted Alia while Ranveer re-posted the clapboard of the film, initially shared by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy is said to be based on the lives of street rappers from Mumbai's chawls, including artistes Naezy and Divine, news agency PTI earlier reported.
Highlights
- "Such a special film for me for various reasons," tweeted Alia Bhatt
- Ranveer shared the film's clapboard
- Gully Boy is said to be based on the lives of street rappers from Mumbai
And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me Wohooo let's do this! @RanveerOfficial#zoyaakhtar— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018
Farhan Akhtar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wishing his sister Zoya and the team good luck and tweeted, "And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial & team." Farhan has also written the dialogues for Gully Boy. Zoya has earlier directed Ranveer in 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, which also featured Farhan.
And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08@RanveerOfficial & team.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 14, 2018
A few days ago, Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of Ranveer with the rappers and captioned it as, "Gully Boys #boyzindahood."
A release date for Gully Boy hasn't been finalised as of yet.