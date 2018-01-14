Gully Boy Begins. Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Post Updates

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 14, 2018 12:05 IST
132 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gully Boy Begins. Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Post Updates

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh photographed together (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Such a special film for me for various reasons," tweeted Alia Bhatt
  2. Ranveer shared the film's clapboard
  3. Gully Boy is said to be based on the lives of street rappers from Mumbai
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Both the stars announced about the film's shooting schedule on social media. "And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luck!!!! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo let's do this," tweeted Alia while Ranveer re-posted the clapboard of the film, initially shared by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy is said to be based on the lives of street rappers from Mumbai's chawls, including artistes Naezy and Divine, news agency PTI earlier reported.

Read Alia's tweet here.
 

Here's what Ranveer shared.
 


Farhan Akhtar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wishing his sister Zoya and the team good luck and tweeted, "And it begins.. Day 1 of #GullyBoy. All the best Zoya @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial & team." Farhan has also written the dialogues for Gully Boy. Zoya has earlier directed Ranveer in 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, which also featured Farhan.
 

A few days ago, Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of Ranveer with the rappers and captioned it as, "Gully Boys #boyzindahood."
 


Comments
Close [X]
Gully Boy is Alia and Ranveer's first film together. Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama, earlier titled Padmavati, hits the screens on January 25. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi in the pipeline.

A release date for Gully Boy hasn't been finalised as of yet.
 

Trending

Alia BhattRanveer Singhalia ranveer gully boy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................