Raazi Done. Alia Bhatt Now 'Preps' For Gully Boy And Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt wrapped the shooting of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi just a week ago, and now the actress has started prepping for her next two films - Gully Boy and Brahmastra. Alia, 24, posted a picture of herself, reading a script and wrote, "The party is where the script is. Gully Boy and Brahmastra prep time #bestkindatime." Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Alia opposite Ranveer Singh while Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra features her opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in Bollywood, commented on her picture and wrote, "Can't wait for you to work with both Ayan and Zoya." He's also the producer of Brahmastra.
Brahmastra, the fantasy adventure film, is a trilogy and its first part will hit the screens on August 15, 2019. The film was officially launched on Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday on October 11. For the film, Ranbir Kapoor will have to train in gymnastics and martial arts, Ayan Mukerji earlier said. "There is lot of action in the film, so there is lot of training, like gymnastics kind of training, horse-riding, fighting and lot of physical stuff that Ranbir will have to do," he told news agency PTI. Of the film, Ayan said, "In its (Brahmastra) core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. With every film I am trying to evolve and grow."
Much details about Alia and Ranveer's Gully Boy hasn't been revealed as of yet.
Alia Bhatt's Raazi, in which she plays the role of a Kashmiri woman, opposite Vicky Kaushal, hits the screens next year in May.