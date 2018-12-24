Rapper Who Inspired Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Hopes Film Takes Hip Hop To Every Corner Of India

Ranveer Singh with rapper Divine. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rapper Divine, one of the inspirations for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Gully Boy, is looking forward to the release of the film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and told PTI that he hopes the film will take hip hop to each and every corner of India. The rapper who was born Vivian Fernandes said: "I'm really looking forward that the film will take hip hop to each and every corner, street and village in this country. I want to see more of our youth take up the mic or learn to play an instrument or produce beats and do something different in their careers. The film is inspired by the Mumbai hip hop community and it's amazing how far we have come in the last few years. With this film, it seems the journey has only begun."

Speaking to PTI, Divine recounted that Zoya Akhtar had attended one of his shows in the past. He added: "She did her research and saw the scene and I was amazed by how in depth she had gone." In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an underground rapper in India, who beats all odds to become famous. The film's principal shooting is over and it is scheduled to open in cinemas in February 2019. Before releasing in India, Gully Boy will premiere in Berlinale.

Meanwhile, Divine started his career in 2011 and Yeh Mera Bombay and Mere Gully Mein (also featuring fellow Mumbai rapper Naezy) are among his popular tracks. Divine also collaborated with DJ Nucleya for Jungle Raja, a track form the latter's popular album Bass Rani. He also jointly composed Badla with Amit Trivedi for Irrfan Khan's Blackmail.

Divine also performed at the Riders Music Festival in New Delhi on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)