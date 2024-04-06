Watch: Ranveer Singh Sets The Party Mood With Apna Time Aayega Rap

Ranveer Singh at the party. (courtesy: IshitaMordani)

Leave it to Ranveer Singh to set the party mood right and he does it in style. Ranveer Singh recently attended the birthday party of producer Ravi Bhagchandka. A video from the party was shared by one of the guests Ishita Mordani on her Instagram story. Dressed in a black shirt and pants, Ranveer Singh can be seen rapping his famous song Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. Ranveer can be seen crooning the song with much zest and vigour while the guests vibe to his energy at the party. Ishita Mordani shared a few pictures with Ranveer Singh from the party. On one picture with Ranveer, Ishita wrote, "What a night!" On the video of Ranveer, she wrote, "What a night with Ranveer Singh looks like." FYI, Ravi Bhagchandka is the producer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Take a look:

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a simple post with the due date - September 2024 - and baby-related icons at the end of February. Take a look:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip of Deepika Padukone dancing to the song Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani a couple of days ago. The caption accompanying the post read, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Ranveer Singh wrote in the comment section, "Mesmeric!" Take a look:

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. He has been shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in which he will reprise his role as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao. Deepika Padukone has joined this instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are also a part of this film.