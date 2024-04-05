Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone To Miss Met Gala 2024: Report

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who has made her international presence stronger in the last couple of years, will reportedly skip Met Gala 2024. A source close to the development revealed, Deepika will give the fashion extravaganza a miss due to her work commitments. A highly-placed source (as quoted by Pinkvilla) revealed, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the Met Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year's Met Gala, especially considering she is one of India's biggest global brand ambassadors. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for Singham 3 which is slated to release later this year along with Kalki 2898 AD which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year's Met Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event."

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first baby. The couple shared a simple post with the due date - September 2024 - and baby-related icons at the end of February. Take a look:

A day ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip of Deepika Padukone dancing to the song Deewani Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. The caption accompanying the post read, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Ranveer Singh wrote in the comment section, "Mesmeric!" Take a look:

Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017 in a gown by Tommy Hilfiger. She wore a red creation by designer Prabal Gurung in 2018 and a custom pink lurex Jacquard gown in 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasaan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.