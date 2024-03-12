Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha On Who Will Spoil The Baby: 'I Want To Say Ranveer But...'

Image was shared on X by a fan page. (courtesy: bestofdpadukone)

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood. The happy news was shared by the couple on Instagram last month. Now, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has reacted to the good news. In a conversation with MyFitness on iDiva, Anisha said, "Great, great, first time feeling.” In the same interview, she even revealed who would spoil the baby most. “Spoil. It's a tough one. I want to say Ranveer but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there.” For the unversed, Anisha Padukone is the younger daughter of Ujjala and Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. She is often spotted at events as her sister Deepika's plus one.

A few days back, parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were pictured at the Mumbai airport. They were twinning in white. The couple were greeted with flowers and sweets by the paparazzi and fans stationed over there. "How sweet," exclaimed mom-to-be Deepika Padukone as a fan gave her and Ranveer flowers. "Congratulations," said a paparazzo. "Badhaai ho," another one added. "Kuchh meetha ho jaye," another paparazzo added. The couple thanked the fans for showing such love. Take a look at the video here:

Deepika and Ranveer shared a collab post to announce that their first child is arriving in September. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. They also shared screen space in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. They will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.