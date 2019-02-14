Gully Boy Screening: Every Day Is Valentine's Day For Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Date

Happy faces of Ranveer and Deepika on their out of Gully Boy screening

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika watched Gully Boy at Yash Raj Films studio Alia and Ranbir went to The View in Andheri West Ranveer and Alia had also hosted a screening for their celeb friends

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took their new film Gully Boy to Mumbai's gully gully last night. First, they hosted a screening at a PVR in Juhu for their friends from Bollywood and later, were spotted enjoying the movie with their respective plus-ones. Alia Bhatt and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor checked in at The View (a state-of-the-art theatre) later in the evening while Ranveer took his actress wife Deepika Padukone to Yash Raj Films studio for a couple-special screening. As Gully Boy released on Thursday morning (Valentine's Day), photos of Deepika and Ranveer, hugging and kissing on their way back from the screening, sent the Internet into a tizzy. These two are just too cute!

Deepika and Ranveer, seated in the back of the car, couldn't stop giggling and smiling at the cameras while being driven in. Dressed in black casuals, Deepika simply accessorised with her smile while Ranveer opted for a matching joggers-and-jacket look with "asli hip hop" stitched on the sleeves.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied Alia Bhatt to watch Gully Boy together. The rumoured couple patiently navigated the corridors as they made their way to the screening area. Alia, who had just touched down in Mumbai from Delhi, was like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow dress while Ranbir was his usual casual self.

Alia and Ranveer's other Bollywood friends, who were treated to a special screening earlier in the evening, include Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday, Kiran Rao, Dia Mirza, Kubbra Sait and Ali Fazal. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar brought along her brother Farhan Akhtar (who also co-produced the film) and father Javed Akhtar.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy opened to promising reviews on Valentine's Day and if you have watched an early show already, tell us how it was in the comments below.