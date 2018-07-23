Next, Deepika Padukone Adds Bollywood Masala To Madame Tussauds

Deepika Padukone met a team of experts in London

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London and Delhi. Madame Tussauds London already has wax figures of Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others. Deepika's wax figure will be launched in London earlier next year while in Delhi, it will be unveiled a few months later. Deepika's wax figure will be created by renowned artists. She also flew to London over the weekend to meet the team of Madame Tussauds experts for the specific measurements and photographs. "I am so delighted. The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction," Deepika said in a statement.

Deepika Padukone, 32, is a global star. She has Bollywood films like Om Shanti Om, Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" on her resume. She debuted in Hollywood last year with Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Deepika also featured among TIME 100 list this year. She has also attended several high-profile Hollywood parties, including the Met Gala and Oscars after-party.

In Delhi's Madame Tussauds branch, Deepika's wax figure will be displayed with personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Asha Bhosle and others.

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of ace Badminton player Prakash Padukone. She debuted in Bollywood with 2007's Om Shanti Om. She played Rani Padmavati in the blockbuster film "Padmaavat," also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika hasn't yet announced her next film yet.