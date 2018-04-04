Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi. The wax figure was unveiled earlier today and it has been displayed in his signature pose. "The king of romance, the Baadshah of Bollywood makes an entry to Tussauds Delhi," read a tweet posted from Madame Tussauds' Twitter account. The wax figure of SRK sports a blue sherwani. "Always a pleasure to be in Delhi. Thank you," replied SRK to one of the tweets of Madame Tussauds. Delhi is the superstar's hometown. News agency IANS reports that SRK's wax figure was also taken on a tour around parts of central and old Delhi for his fans.
Highlights
- "Always a pleasure to be in Delhi. Thank you," wrote SRK
- The wax figure has been displayed in SRK's signature pose
- SRK's wax figure was also taken on a tour around parts of Delhi
Here are the pictures from Madame Tussauds Delhi.
The king has graced #TussaudsDelhi. Show your love #NaamToSunaHiHogapic.twitter.com/fYGQ9uh0bf— Madame Tussauds (@tussaudsdelhi) April 4, 2018
The king of romance, the badshah of bollywood makes an entry to the #TussaudsDelhi. Stunning scenes here! #NaamToSunaHiHogapic.twitter.com/mPZuEeu7AR— Madame Tussauds (@tussaudsdelhi) April 4, 2018
Always a pleasure to be in Delhi. Thank you. https://t.co/Vh3v5GpM1b— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2018
"Given Shah Rukh's immense popularity and stature, the figure called for a special unveiling. We will introduce more such additions in the future. Keep visiting us," said Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd told IANS.
This is the second wax statue of Shah Rukh Khan, 52, to be displayed. He has another wax statue at Madame Tussauds London, which was unveiled in 2007.
Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place. It also has wax figures of prominent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhubala, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Asha Bhosle, Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie and others.
Comments
(With IANS inputs)