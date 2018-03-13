Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Statue To Add Stardust To Madame Tussauds Delhi Shah Rukh Khan's wax statue will be unveiled this month

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wax statue will add stardust to Madame Tussauds Delhi . His wax statue will be unveiled on March 23, news agency IANS reports. SRK's wax figure will be displayed in his signature pose. "Given his massive fan following across the globe and because he is a popular celebrity and loved by everyone it was a prestigious choice for us to bring Shah Rukh Khan's figure to Madame Tussauds Delhi. The figure will also enable fans to spend as much time with their favourite megastar without having to travel to Mumbai or to any other part of the world," Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments India said in a statement, IANS reports.This would be the second wax statue of Shah Rukh Khan, 52, to be displayed. He has another wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. It was unveiled in 2007. In the Delhi branch of Madame Tussauds, his wax figure will be placed besides other iconic celebrities in a special interactive zone."The exciting part of this announcement is that this is his second figure being created specially keeping the Indian fan family/audience/visitors in mind. I truly foresee an exhilarating presence of fans from the world," Mr Jain added. Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place . It also has wax figures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhubala, Sachin Tendulkar Kapil Dev, Asha Bhosle, Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie and others. Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's most-successful actors. He has completed over 25 years in the industry and is credited for films like blockbuster films likeand(With IANS inputs)