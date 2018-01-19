Sunny Leone's Wax Figure Being Readied For Madame Tussauds Delhi

"So excited to see myself at the Delhi @madametussaudsdelhi," wrote Sunny Leone

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 19, 2018 14:50 IST
Sunny Leone's wax statue will soon be at Madame Tussauds, Delhi. (Image courtesy: Sunny Leone )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sunny Leone's wax figure will be at the Delhi Madame Tussauds
  2. Sunny Leone posted a photo and shared her excitement
  3. Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar
Madame Tussauds Delhi will now have a wax figure of Sunny Leone - the actress revealed on Thursday. Fans and followers of Sunny Leone are delighted with the news of Sunny's wax statue. Sunny shared the picture on social media, in which she's trying to find the exact colour match of her eyes for the wax figure. Sharing her excitement, Sunny wrote: "So excited to see myself at the Delhi @madametussaudsdelhi Trying to find the exact color match of my eyes... such an amazing process!!" A team of expert artists came from London to meet Sunny and took over 200 specific measurements and images to create an authentic figure, reports news agency IANS.

This is what Sunny posted.
 


Of her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds, Sunny told IANS: "I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see 'me' at the attraction and can't wait for the fans reaction it will be finally displayed later this year."
 

Apart from Sunny Leone's statue, Madam Tussauds Delhi also has wax figures of Madhubala, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and American pop queen Lady Gaga on display. Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place.

Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan. She had co-judged television reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 10 with Rannvijay Singha last year. Sunny Leone is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.

(With IANS inputs)

sunny leone wax statuemadame tussauds sunny leonesunny leone

