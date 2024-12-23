'Sunny Leone' Got Rs 1000/Month Under Chhattisgarh Scheme For Married Women

One of the accounts receiving money every month was opened in Sunny Leone's name

In a shocking case of fraud in a Chhattisgarh government scheme for married women, a man allegedly opened an account in the name of actor Sunny Leone and had been pocketing the sum of Rs 1,000 deposited in it every month.

Under the BJP government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana, married women in Chhattisgarh receive Rs 1,000 into their accounts every month. It has now come to light that one of the accounts where the sum was being deposited was in the name of Sunny Leone.

The man who allegedly opened and operated this account has been identified as Virendra Joshi and a case is being registered against him for further action. Officials responsible for verification of eligible beneficiaries of the scheme are also being identified.

The fraud has been reported at Talur village in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. District collector Haris S has asked the Women and Child Development Department to carry out an in-depth probe into this matter and seize the bank account for recovery. According to officials, media reports had drawn their attention to this shocking case of fraud.

The revelation has sparked a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij has alleged that over 50 per cent of beneficiaries under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana are fake. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao shot back that the Congress is pained because women of the state are now receiving the monthly assistance that the Congress could not provide in its previous term.