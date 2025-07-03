Chhattisgarh Government Allows Employees To Invest In Shares But...

The Chhattisgarh government has issued a formal notification regulating stock market investments by state government employees. As per the new rules, government officials and employees are now allowed to invest in shares, securities, debentures, and mutual funds-but only for long-term purposes. Intraday trading, futures and options (F&O), buy-today-sell-tomorrow (BTST), and cryptocurrency investments have been categorically prohibited and classified as "misconduct."

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), amends Section 19 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965. The move aims to provide clarity on financial conduct for government employees, who until now operated in a regulatory grey area.

"Earlier, the conduct rules did not specify the permissible forms of investment, creating confusion and even the possibility of disciplinary action. This amendment gives employees a safe, transparent investment pathway," said Mahendra Singh, President of the Ministerial Officers Association.

According to Mr Singh, the notification issued on June 30 is a welcome step that balances financial autonomy with caution. "Employees now have the freedom to invest their earnings safely. At the same time, banning high-risk, speculative instruments like intraday and crypto is a protective measure for employees and their families," he added.

The government maintains that the restrictions are meant to ensure that speculative trading does not interfere with official responsibilities during working hours. "Buying and selling throughout the day can disrupt official work. This decision safeguards both productivity and transparency," said BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani.

However, the opposition Congress is criticising the move as regressive and anti-employee. "The government has completed just one month, and such decisions reflect their control-oriented approach. Employees should have full personal freedom to invest their hard-earned money as they see fit," said Congress spokesperson Ajay Gangwani.

While the employee unions have largely welcomed the clarity and exemption for long-term investing, the political opposition is using the moment to target the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government.

The notification doesn't specify a strict time frame for what qualifies as a "long-term" investment, leaving room for future clarification.

For now, Chhattisgarh becomes one of the few states in India to formally codify trading rules for its public servants-allowing safe avenues for wealth creation while drawing a red line on speculation.