Sunny Leone's Anniversary Post For Husband Daniel Weber

Happy anniversary to Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. The couple is celebrating 14 years of togetherness today (April 9). On the special occasion, Sunny shared an adorable post for her husband on Instagram.

The image featured the couple in a meadow as Daniel held Sunny bridal style in his arms. The side note read, "The love we have for each other is so special! So blessed I get to hold your hand through this crazy world together. Happy Anniversary baby! @thedanielweber."

On the other hand, Daniel Weber's anniversary wish for his “baby”, Sunny Leone, screamed love from miles away. He dropped a picture with his ladylove on Instagram. It showed Daniel dressed in a jacket with a light gray vest and pants. The actress wore a soft pink, off shoulder gown with a thigh high slit.

In the caption, Daniel wrote, "And in the darkness of my days, you took my blues away…..Happy anniversary my baby! Forever @sunnyleone."

Last year in November, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives. The couple had their three children, Nisha, Noah and Asher, by their side.

Sunny has shared many pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. In opening frame featured the family posing for a picture-perfect frame. In the next click, Sunny and Daniel were seen sharing a mushy moment.

The caption read, "First time we got married was in front of God, family and friends....This time we got married just the 5 of us with more love and time between us! You are still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got married in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha in July 2017. A year later, they welcomed twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy.