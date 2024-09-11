Sunny Leone On Item Songs: "That Is Not Objectification, It Is Providing Entertainment"

Item songs have been a Bollywood staple for decades. From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, several Bollywood A-listers have performed these dancing tracks in movies. However, item songs often come under fire for allegedly objectifying women. In a recent media interaction, Sunny Leone came out in defence of item songs. The actress claimed that only the media uses this term to discuss these popular songs. The Hindustan Times quoted Sunny saying, "The only ones who are using the term ‘objectification' are the media. Thousands of people come to theatres to watch movies because of these songs. That is not objectification, it is providing entertainment and we are here to provide that to the audience.” The comment was made by Sunny while promoting her upcoming Tamil film Petta Rap in Kochi, Kerala.

The actress urged the media to refrain from using the term and to support the film industry instead. She said, "We have to stop using the term and ensure that cinema is back on top, we all have to work together, otherwise none of us will have jobs.”Sunny Leone has featured in numerous item numbers in several languages. Her appearance in songs like Baby Doll to Laila Main Laila has been a huge part of her success in the industry. Additionally, the actress has been part of songs like Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi, Piya More from Baadshaho, Paani Wala Dance from Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Moha Mundiri from Madhuraraja, Deo Deo from PSV Garuda Vega, and Laila from Shootout At Wadala.

Coming back to her latest project Petta Rap, the film also features Prabhudheva, Vedhika, Vivek Prasanna, Bagavathi Perumal and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. Directed by Theru famed Malayali SJ Sinu, the movie is touted as a musical action comedy. The title Petta Rap is inspired by Prabhu's famous dance number from the 1994 film Kadhalan. The film narrates the story of a man and a woman, who are following their dream to be an action hero and a pop singer respectively. The film will release on September 27.