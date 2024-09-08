Ananya Panday Also Spoke About Beauty Standards In The Film Industry: "It Is So Much Beyond How Someone Looks"

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been garnering praise and accolades for her stupendous performance in the Amazon Prime Video show Call Me Bae. On the sidelines, Ananya spoke to The Indian Express about her character in the show and also about facing judgments as a celebrity. The actress said, “There is judgment and people say all kinds of things to all sorts of people. But I have realized over time to not pay heed to that because people will say whatever, no matter what you do, how you do it, they will find something negative to say at the end of the day. So I think it is about doing good work and focusing on that.”

Ananya Panday also spoke about beauty standards in the film industry. She said, “Beauty is very subjective. For me, it is so much beyond how someone looks. It is about how they can affect me as a person. So, I feel beauty standards will always exist, but I don't think it is just physical beauty.”

Besides Ananya Panday, her latest Call Me Bae series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi. The actress shared the trailer of Call Me Bae on social media and she captioned it, "Will this South Delhi princess find her place in the city of dreams? Whatever happens, a bae-ry interesting story awaits. Call Me Bae on Prime, September 6."

The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. It has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 6.