Kerala University Denies Permission For Sunny Leone Dance Event On Campus

Kerala University has denied permission for a dance performance by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone at the University College of Engineering, Karyavattom in in the capital, Thiruvananthapuram. The stage show, headlined by the popular actor, was scheduled to take place on July 5.

However, Kerala University's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, banned the event and instructed the Registrar to ensure that the University does not include Ms Leone's show in the programme list. He emphasised that the union will not be permitted to organise such events inside or outside the campus.

Sources told NDTV that the college union had also failed to obtain prior approval from the university authorities to conduct the programme.

The decision comes after the state government imposed a ban on external DJ parties, music nights etc. on college campuses in the aftermath of the stampede deaths at a university in Cochin.

Last year, four students died and at least 64 others were injured in a stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The tragic incident occurred during a music concert led by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in an open-air auditorium on campus.

Reports said entry was restricted to those holding passes but the situation took a turn when it began raining. People waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter, leading to a stampede, and some students slipped and fell.

The Kerala High Court ruled that the stampede at the annual technology festival was clearly due to ''some failure'' and ''should never have happened.''

Sunny Leone, 43, has acted in Bollywood films such as 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', and 'Ragini MMS 2'. She recently ventured into the Malayalam film industry and started shooting for a movie in April.

She shared a glimpse of the muhurat ceremony on the sets- as she began shooting for the film.

"I'm so excited to be part of this amazing Malayalam film that I ended up burning my hands" she captioned the post.






