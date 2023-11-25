4 Students Dead In Stampede During Concert In Kerala University

The incident took place at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Four students died and at least 64 others were injured in a stampede at a university in Kochi. The incident took place at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

A tech fest was being held and singer Nikhita Gandhi was performing at an open-air auditorium in the campus. Reports said entry was restricted to those holding passes but the situation took a turn when it began raining. People waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter, leading to a stampede.

At least 64 students are undergoing treatment for injuries at various hospitals. Four of the injured students are said to be critical. Ms George said two boys and two girls were brought dead at the Kalamassery Medical College in Kochi.



