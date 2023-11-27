Kerala Rights Panel Files Case After 4 Killed In Campus Stampede

CUSAT stampede: SHRC registers case, seeks report from Kerala govt. (File)

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday registered a case in connection with the stampede at Cochin University's annual tech festival and sought a report from the state government within two weeks.

The SHRC has issued a notice to the Aluva Rural SP and the Registrar of the University based on a complaint alleging security lapses in the event.

Four people were killed and 60 were injured in the stampede that occurred before renowned singer Nikita Gandhi was to perform at a musical festival in the open-air auditorium of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The complaint before the rights panel alleged that there was only one entrance to the hall which can accommodate 2,500 people.

According to officials, the event was an annual festival, and this year it was scheduled to be held from November 24 to 26. The musical event was organised in an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people

