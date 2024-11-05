In Pics: Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Renew Wedding Vows In Maldives: "You Are Still The Love Of My Life"

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows after 13 years of their marriage in the dreamy location of the Maldives. Sunny and Daniel was accompanied by their three children - Nisha, Noah and Asher. Sunny and her family were dressed in white. Sunny shared dreamy pictures from the location on her Instagram profile. In the first picture, Sunny and family can be seen posing for a picture-perfect frame. In the next click, Sunny and Daniel can be seen sharing a mushy moment. Sunny wrote in the caption, "First time we got married was in front of God, family and friends....This time we got married just the 5 of us with more love and time between us! You are still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you." Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless" and dropped love emojis in the comments section. Rannvijay Singha dropped a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look:

The actress married Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha a few years ago. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. A couple of months ago, on their wedding anniversary, Sunny shared a throwback picture from her wedding ceremony. Sunny captioned the picture with these words, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love. Daniel Weber, Happy Anniversary." Take a look:

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She also did a stand-up comedy piece for Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She is also seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Last year, Sunny Leone starred in the film Kennedy, which had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.