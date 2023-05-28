Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone's Gratitude Note For Husband Daniel Who 'Literally' Saved Her Life

Still from a video shared by Sunny Leone. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Actress Sunny Leone is on cloud nine. The reason? Her film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was screened at the Midnights Screening Section of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been treating fans to regular updates from the prestigious event on Instagram. However, her latest Cannes post is a rather special one as it is a gratitude note addressed to her husband Daniel Weber. The note is attached to a video of the couple sharing a kiss on the Cannes red carpet. In the caption, she said, “God sent you Daniel Weber into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15 years of togetherness! Without you, this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

In response, Daniel Weber wrote, “You earned everything you have achieved. With or without me. I love you. It's just the beginning.” He also added heart and clap emojis.

Previously, Sunny Leone had shared images with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat, posing on the red carpet at Cannes. She wrote in the caption, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, Anurag Kashyap, for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both.”

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “It [Kennedy] seems to skim the surface and refrains from going the whole hog with its political allusions. But Kennedy does give us a central character who intrigues and excites thanks to the power Rahul Bhat lends to it. Sunny Leone's laugh - more a sharp elongated squeal than a pure guffaw/giggle - is the defining trait of the character she plays. Wish there was more to her. But it is definitely good to see the actor being used for something beyond just as a means of titillation. She makes the most of the opportunity. Mohit Takalkar, Shrikant Yadav, and Megha Burman also stand out.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married since 2011. The couple has three children.