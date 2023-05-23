Cannes 2023: Kennedy Tickets 'Sold Out In Minutes,' Reveals Sunny Leone In New Post

Sunny Leone with Anurag Kashyap. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

This is not a drill - the tickets of Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy were "sold out in minutes" ahead of its big premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film's lead actress Sunny Leone posted a picture with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday and she wrote in her caption, "Our film Kennedy official tickets! Sold out in minutes...so proud." Backed by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, Kennedy is essentially a noir film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt in the lead roles and and it has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone posted pictures of her off the red carpet looks and she wrote in her caption, "Hello day 2 of press for Kennedy." She wore a ruffled boatneck black top by Gemy Maalouf with white pants by Bcbgmaxazria.

On Monday, the actress shared pictures of her look and she wrote, "Amazing first day at Cannes Film Festival doing interviews for Kennedy." She wore an emerald green Maria Kokhia outfit. See pictures from the French Riviera here:

The film's director Anurag Kashyap too has actively been sharing posts from Cannes. On Tuesday, the filmmaker posted these pictures and he wrote, "Being 007 in Manish Malhotra before the screening of the amazing Club Zero by Jessica Hausner."

Meanwhile, other Indian attendees at the film festival included veteran Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, actors Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anushka Sharma are expected to walk the red carpet soon.