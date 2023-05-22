Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone Has "Severe Anxiety" About Red Carpet Debut. Don't Ask What She's Wearing

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is at the French Riviera for her Cannes 2023 debut. Her movie Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will premiere at the prestigious film festival on Wednesday. Ahead of her red carpet debut, the actress has been feeling “severe anxiety.” In an interview with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion on day six of the grand event, Sunny Leone opened up about the “pressure of the red carpet,” her film's selection and her look for the big day. “I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It's not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it's (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film, the feeling that it's been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.' It just means so much more.”

Speaking about her red carpet debut, Sunny Leone shared that she is not paying heed to “what other people think I should wear.” The actress said, “Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?' I don't know, I am going to wear clothes? I just don't know what it is.”

Sunny Leone continued, “There's always this requirement for somebody that it should be like this or like that. My main goal in this whole process is to retain as much as I do, who I am and how I feel I should look beautiful and not what other people think I should wear. I hope that comes across, and translates as, ‘That is something we know is in Sunny's comfort zone and she feels great'.”

Sunny Leone feels that she will be “confident” on the day of her red carpet debut only if her OOTD makes her feel "great". “I know if I will feel great in what I am wearing, I will be confident,” the actress told Anupama Chopra.



On her Instagram profile too, Sunny Leone has been “documenting” her journey to Cannes 2023. The actress shared a video on her way to the French Riviera, in which she can be heard saying: “So excited, I'm scared, I'm nervous, I have crazy anxiety.”

Sunny Leone, who is accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber, also revealed that they “almost missed our flight” in a separate clip.

“The anxiety is severe. I have been seeing everybody online and everybody looks so pretty and expresses themselves in their own way. I really hope everybody likes my expression of what I feel looks beautiful and pretty,” said Sunny Leone in a clip from the Frankfurt airport.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy also stars Rahul Bhat in the titular role.