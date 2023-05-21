Cannes-Bound Sunny Leone Clicked At Mumbai Airport With Her Husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone Flies off to Cannes with her husband Daniel Weber.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is gearing up for the Midnight Screening of Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival, was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city to the French Riviera. The actress opted for a cute black dress for the journey onwards and was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber. The duo also smiled and posed for the paparazzi before they headed inside the airport. The Ragini MMS star was all smiles as she flew off for a big red carpet debut.

Meanwhile, Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap has reached Cannes. Ahead of the film's screening, the director spoke to film critic Anupama Chopra and revealed how Sunny Leone prepped for Kennedy's auditions.

Talking about Sunny Leone's auditioning process in depth, Anurag Kashyap said, "I asked her for an audition and she said yes. She just was so happy and overwhelmed with it." He also revealed that the Ragini MMS star was so grateful that she was being approached for the role that she instantly agreed to audition for it.

However, when Sunny Leone asked the director how should she prepare for the audition, Anurag Kashyap asked her to see videos of Raveena Tandon and Anushka Sharma laughing. Explaining the reason behind it, Anurag Kashyap told Anupama Chopra, "I gave her videos of Anushka Sharma and Raveena Tandon when they laugh. They are only two people I know who laugh wholeheartedly. Because whatever be the circumstances, she (the character) laughs it off, that's her only defence and she (Sunny Leone) worked on it."

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, announced at a press conference at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page. "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," the post read.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was also spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew off to Cannes. The actress was clicked in her casual best at the airport departure.