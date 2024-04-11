Viral: Sunny Leone's Wedding Photo. Bonus - Her Anniversary Post For Husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone posted this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

On her 13th wedding anniversary, Sunny Leone shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The photo happens to be from Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's wedding ceremony. Sunny Leone captioned the picture with these words, "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love. Daniel Weber, Happy Anniversary."

Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Later on Wednesday evening, Daniel Weber posted a video from his anniversary celebrations with wife Sunny Leone. Daniel captioned the post, "Happy anniversary baby Sunny Leone. I remain with my eye on the prize just as focused as I was on Day 1. I love you baby. Happy Anniversary! It's Just the beginning."

The actress married Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha a few years ago. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She also did a stand-up comedy piece for Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She is also seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Last year, Sunny Leone starred in the film Kennedy, which had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.