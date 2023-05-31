Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma And Others Watch Sunny Leone's Kennedy

Manoj Bajpayee and Sunny Leone clicked at the screening.

The makers of Kennedy hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai last night. The film's lead actress Sunny Leone was pictured at the screening. The guests at the film screening included Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur. Kennedy is essentially a noir film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles and it had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.

See photos from the Kennedy screening here:

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Anurag Kashyap in the Gangs of Wasseypur series of films, also watched Kennedy in Mumbai last night.

Earlier this month, Sunny Leone posted pictures from the Kennedy screening in Cannes and she wrote in her post, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you Anurag Kashyap for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both."

Scenes from the Kennedy screening in Cannes - Sunny Leone wrote, "The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "In the ultimate analysis, Kennedy is as much an Anurag Kashyap film as it is a Rahul Bhat vehicle. The cinematic work and the onscreen performance complement each other to perfection."