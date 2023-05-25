Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber On Her Big Moment - 'I Witnessed History Being Made'

Sunny Leone in Cannes.(courtesy: dirrty99)

Sunny Leone was the sole Bollywood star whose film was screened at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress' film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was selected for a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival this year. Sunny's husband Daniel Weber, who was her plus one at the screening, shared a special post for her. "You are Cannes Film Festival's beacon of light. There are no correct words! I witnessed history being made in front of my eyes tonight. We all have a journey but not everyone can conquer there dreams. You are the inspiration to millions and an inspiration to me. Thank you Sunny Leone for being you," he wrote.

Daniel Weber added in his post, "Thank you Anurag Kashyap for everything and the vision. Thank you Rahul Bhat for your superb performance! Thank you Zee Studios for showing this to the world."

See Daniel Weber's post here:

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone summed up her big Cannes moment in a post that read, "The world premier of Kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team."

"When in the French Riviera," Daniel Weber captioned this post from Cannes.

Here's another post from the couple's Cannes diaries.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She also did a stand-up comedy piece for Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She was also seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.