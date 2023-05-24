Cannes 2023: ICYMI - Sunny Leone's Elegant Red Carpet Debut

Sunny Leone on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Sunny Leone's Cannes diaries keep getting better and better. After posting pictures of her off-the red carpet looks, we chanced upon picture-perfect red carpet debut moment of the actress. Sunny Leone walked the red carpet at the screening of Rapito (L'Enlevement/Kidnapped) in a maroon velvet gown. She went for dramatic eye make-up with kohl-rimmed eyes. Seems like we will get to see a lot of Sunny Leone in Cannes as her film Kennedy has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival this year. The noir film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles.

See Sunny Leone's red carpet moment here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Off the red carpet, Sunny Leone has been serving back-to-back perfect looks. Today's pick was jacket by Julfermilano and a printed dress by The Frankie Shop. "Loved this look so much that I wanted to share more photos of day 3 press for Kennedy," wrote the actress.

How to slay daytime looks - let Sunny Leone guide you. She wore a black boatneck ruffled top by Gemy Maalouf and white pants by Bcbgmaxazria. "Hello day 2 of press for Kennedy," Sunny wrote.

She matched the blue skies of the French Riviera with this shade of green.

Meanwhile, other Indian attendees at the film festival included veteran Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, actors Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anushka Sharma are expected to walk the red carpet soon.