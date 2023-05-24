Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone's OOTD - Prints, Plain And Everything In Between

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is making her each appearance count and how at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who is in the French Riviera for the screening of her film Kennedy, shared pictures of her latest OOTD on Wednesday. She wore a plain jacket by Julfermilano and a printed dress by The Frankie Shop. She captioned the post, "Love this look for day 3 press for Kennedy." About Kennedy - it is a noir film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt in the lead roles and and it has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival this year.

See Sunny Leone's post here:

On Tuesday, Sunny Leone posted a picture with Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap and she wrote, "Our film Kennedy official tickets! Sold out in minutes...so proud."

Sunny Leone's Cannes palette is all about solid colours and neat silhouettes. For her daytime look earlier, she wore this black boatneck ruffled top by Gemy Maalouf and white pants by Bcbgmaxazria. "Hello day 2 of press for Kennedy," Sunny wrote.

Before that the actress wore an emerald green outfit by Mariak Okhia outfit. "Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for Kennedy," read Sunny's caption.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She also did a stand-up comedy piece for Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She was also seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.