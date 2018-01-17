Sunny Leone's Routine With Daughter Nisha

Actress Sunny Leone, who adopted baby girl Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, told mid-day how she spends her days with her daughter. Sunny Leone said that Nisha, who was only 21-months-old when she was adopted, is rarely taken to the sets of her projects. The 36-year-old actress also added that she starts her day by spending some time with Nisha before heading to her shoot. "I have been able to spend my mornings with her before heading to shoot. We allow Nisha on the set sometimes. She mingles with people at lunch, and then heads home. Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life," Sunny Leone told mid-day.
Highlights
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July 2017 but they have refrained from sharing her pictures on social media. This Children's Day post is the only one about Nisha, shared by Daniel (and none by Sunny Leone).
In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sunny Leone also said that they will let Nisha know about the adoption and that "nothing will remain a secret for Nisha."
Commentsmid-day: "I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But, once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule."
Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan. The film was a box office debacle. She had co-judged television reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 10 with Rannvijay Singha last year. Sunny Leone is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.