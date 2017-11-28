Sunny Leone Plans To Tell Daughter Nisha She's Adopted. No Secrets

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur (Maharashtra) when she was 21-months-old. Sunny Leone is certainly very clear that Nisha, who is the couple's first child, will definitely know that she has been adopted. "Nothing will remain a secret for Nisha," Sunny says. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sunny Leone said: "Yes! Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute things we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her."
Highlights
- Sunny Leone says Nisha will know everything about her adoption
- "I am connected to Nisha's soul," says Sunny Leone
- Nisha was 21-months-old when Sunny and Daniel adopted her
Sunny Leone also revealed how the couple decided to adopt a baby girl. "The Webers never had a baby girl in the family! Now we would mostly visit this orphanage situated in the suburbs of Mumbai often. One day, while we visited this orphanage, I just told Daniel, let's adopt a baby girl. Meine toh aise hi fenka tha and Daniel immediately consented to my opinion. I was rather shocked but happy as well," Deccan Chronicle quoted Sunny Leone as saying.
Sunny never fails to elate her fans and keeps them updated about Nisha's whereabouts (remember Nisha's cake cutting picture on her birthday which went viral?) Even Daniel keeps sharing cute pictures with daughter Nisha on social media. The family is even often spotted at the airport.
Life was already gr8,Then Nisha came in2our world&Sunday was no longer blue!Can't even imagine a day w/o u!Happy Children's Day Nisha Kaur pic.twitter.com/pfy12xGLCg— Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) November 14, 2017
Earlier, Sunny also shared how her life changed after adopting Nisha. Sunny, 36, told news agency IANS: "Nisha is the best gift I could ask for. She is so beautiful and amazing. From being in a foster home to coming home with us, she has been adjusting to her new life, it's so amazing."
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for over five years now. Sunny is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tera Intezaar, co-starring Arbaaz Khan.
(With inputs from IANS)