Deepika Padukone Can Do A Headstand Just As Easily She Can Do Ghoomar. Here's Proof

Deepika Padukone Instagrammed this photo on Wednesday (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Remember Deepika Padukone's flawless ghoomar twirls in "Padmaavat"? Well, she excels in more than one thing - Deepika makes the gym look just as fabulous as she was in the song. "Upside down, inside out," yep, that's what Deepika was up to soon after she returned to Mumbai (from an undisclosed location). Deepika Padukone has quite a bit of a reputation for being a fitness freak and on Tuesday, she reaffirmed our belief with a new Instagram post. Deepika made the handstand look so easy - bet we'll struggle to manage it IRL but not Deepika. Posted on Tuesday evening, Deepika's post has been liked over 693,625 times, with her Instafam raving about how inspiring she is when it comes to setting fitness goals. Love the inspiration you give," read a comment while another added: "Awesome fitness, you inspire, Deepika."



upside down,inside out!!!🤪 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:04am PDT



Meanwhile, you can try this at home. Keep some Zandu Balm handy please.









Deepika often trends for her work-out posts from the gym - be it from the Maximum City or from anywhere else in the world, but not always for setting fitness goals. For example in May, the Internet obsessed over a photo of Deepika sweating it out in the gym with her Manhattan based instructor, in which, a tattoo on the back of her neck was clearly visible . It read 'RK' - Deepika had got Ranbir Kapoor's initials tattoed, whom she briefly dated sometime around 2007.

[Instagram] "We out here flexing quot; Fitness trainer Nam with Deepika Padukone in NYC pic.twitter.com/ysKYO2mE95 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 1, 2018



Again in May, Deepika trended after she participated in the fitness challenge started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on social media. This is what she posted, after being tagged by badminton champ PV Sindhu.



Meanwhile, feeling lazy to hit the gym? Then you need to watch these training videos of Deepika:



On the work front, Deepika Padukone has been roped in for Irrfan Khan's next movie, which has been postponed indefinitely. Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat".