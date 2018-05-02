The Internet Is Obsessing Over Deepika Padukone's 'RK' Tattoo In These Workout Pics Deepika's Manhattan-based gym instructor had recently posted pictures of the actress sweating out at the gym and captioned it, "We out here flexing"

Actress Deepika Padukone is no doubt a fitness freak and always goes the extra mile to set fitness goals. But on Wednesday, as certain work-out pictures of the actress went viral, she was not really trending for her rigorous work-out regime but instead for the tattoo on the back of her neck, which is clearly visible in the photos. Deepika's Manhattan based gym instructor had recently posted two pictures of the actress sweating out at the gym and captioned it, "We out here flexing". As those photos started being shared by fan clubs on social media, the Internet could not stop obsessing over Deepika's tattoo which read 'RK' - something which she got while dating Ranbir Kapoor in 2008.According to some reports, the tattoo which is clearly visible in her recent pictures, appears to be slightly modified. The actress had inked the initials of her former flame Ranbir Kapoor, whom she started dating sometime in 2007. After the duo headed for a splits-ville, the tattoo became the cynosure of all eyes giving rise to speculation about Deepika having removed it or lasered it. In fresh reports about the much talked-about tattoo, it is suggested that the actress has finally modified the initials.Years after Deepika and Ranbir's break-up, the actress was asked about whether she got rid of the tattoo by Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 3, when she said: "I don't regret it.'' Deepika told on the show that she had never thought of taking it off in spite of speculation by the media: "It's very much there and I have no plans of taking it off." Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are co-stars of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed "Padmaavat", which was a huge box office success. The film also starred her rumoured beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika will walk the red carpet at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival on May 10 and May 11.