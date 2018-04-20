Mijwan Fashion Show: Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Neetu Kapoor Cheered For Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Mijwan fashion show: The real showstoppers of the night were Deepika and Ranbir - who made the flashbulbs pop incessantly as they set the stage

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp for celebrated designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai on Thursday and had an impressive audience cheering for them from the front row. Guests at the fashion extravaganza comprised both Deepika and Ranbir's contemporaries and industry seniors. We spotted Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Daisy Shah, Saiyami Kher, Nushrat Bharucha and many others while veteran actresses like Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman were also photographed together on the red carpet. Other guests included Sonali Bendre, Neetu Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia (who arrived with nephew Karan Kapadia), Poonam Dhillon and Shabana Azmi, who also briefly joined Deepika, Ranbir and the designer on stage. The fashion gala was organized by Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi.On the red carpet, Sonakshi turned heads in an embellishedaccessorised with bolds while Sonali's choice of outfit for the night was pure white. Tanishaa Mukerji also went for white separates for the evening.Huma Qureshi stood out in black while Nandita Das made us fall in love with plain blacks all over again.Apart from Bollywood, television stars Mouni Roy and Sanjida Sheikh also turned heads as they joined the fashion extravaganza. Mouni was stunning in a Manish Malhotra grey. Sanjida opted for a red and white outfit and so did Yami Gautam. Nushrat Bharucha's hued drape was somewhat similar to Mouni's but she paired it with a pretty embroidered blouse.Just like Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman, Dimple Kapadia opted for a traditional look. She was escorted by her nephew Karan. Neetu Kapoor, who was spotted catching up with her acquaintances on the side-lines, was smart in black separates. Saiyami Kher and Iulia Vantur opted for maroon wardrobe picks and so did Poonam Dhillon.However, the real showstoppers of the night were Deepika and Ranbir - who made the flashbulbs pop incessantly as they set the stage on fire. Deepika looked every bit stunning in an embellishedwith a cape while Ranbir was smart in an embroideredRanbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are co-stars ofand was last seen together in 2015's