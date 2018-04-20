Mijwan Fashion Show: Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Were Manish Malhotra's Showstoppers. See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp for the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 09:54 IST
Highlights

  1. Deepika looked resplendent in an embellished lehenga choli
  2. Ranbir wore a black bandhgala
  3. Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Yami Gautama also attended the show
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp for the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza, which showcases creations by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Ranbir and Deepika looked stunning as showstoppers and wore beautifully embroidered ensembles from Manish Malhotra's collections. Deepika looked resplendent in an embellished lehenga choli with floral motifs and heavy embroidery while Ranbir looked charming in black bandhgala. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, rumoured ex-couple, have together featured in three films - Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. The fashion show is organized by veteran actress Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi. It showcases the exquisite craft of chikankari.

See pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor here.
 
After the show, Manish Malhotra shared a cute video of his showstoppers and captioned it as, "Pulled by my gorgeous incredible muses - the very beautiful Deepika Padukone and fabulous Ranbir Kapoor."
 


The Mijwan fashion show was also attended by Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kharbanda and several other celebrities.

Mouni Roy looked stunning in a grey sari.
 
Asha Parekh looked beautiful in a pink sari while Waheeda Rahman opted for a blue sari.
 
Nushrat Bharucha, who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra a few weeks ago, made heads turns in a pale brown sari.
 
Dimple Kapadia was accompanied by her nephew Karan.
 
Here are the other celebs who attended the Mijwan fashion show.
 
The event took place at a five star hotel in Mumbai.
 

