Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor To Add Stardust To Mijwan Fashion Show

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will walk the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza. Manish Malhotra announced about it on social media with a collage of Deepika and Ranbir and wrote, "The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan." The Walk Of Mijwan will be held on April 9. Manish Malhotra will showcase the exquisite craft of chikankari by Mijwan's women, fashioned into contemporary silhouettes by the ace fashion designer in his signature style, a statement read. The event is organized every year by veteran actress Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by her late father Kaifi Azmi.
Highlights
- The Walk Of Mijwan will be held on April 9
- SRK and Anushka walked the ramp last year
- The event is organised annually
See Manish Malhotra's post here.
Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had added stardust to Mijwan Fashion Show.
The Bachchans, Anil Kapoor and Sonam, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi, Javed Akhtar and Farhan and several other celebrities have previously walked the ramp at Mijwan.
"The annual Mijwan Fashion Show brings the spotlight on Mijwan and gives us the means to carry on all the work behind the scenes that MWS does - We run The Kaifi Azmi School and Inter-College for girls, The Kaifi Azmi Computer Centre, The Kaifi Azmi Sewing and Embroidery centre. The Sewing and Embroidery Centre started with 40 girls, today it has 400 workers spread over 10 villages in UP," Youth President Namrata Goyal said in a statement.