Viral: Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Ranveer Singh's Malhari Are Freaking Hilarious

Ranbir and Deepika also traced the hook steps of Lungi Dance They are scheduled to walk the ramp for Mijwan Fashion Show on April 9

... because Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone know how to make their fans ROFL (sorry Ranveer Singh, but they are hilarious together). Ranbir and Deepika attended an event in Mumbai, which was hosted by Karan Johar , where they danced to songs fromand. Karan Johar orchestrated a dance-off between Deepika and Ranbir on(which was picturised on Ranveer Singh) and the result was absolutely hilarious. Neither of them remembered the steps but what was Deepika thinking when she did what she did.Watch:was not their forte but Ranbir and Deepika recreatedandwith ease. Fans rejoiced.In one segment, Deepika Padukone tutored Ranbir Kapoor forfrom her 2013 filmAnd this snippet from the event is priceless. Ranbir and Deepika dancing totitle track is probably one of the best videos you'll watch today: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have co-starred in films such asand. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will walk the ramp for Shabana Azmi's Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show on April 9. Their outfits will be designed by Manish Malhotra.As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of the Sanjay Dutt biopic while he's busy filming(produced by Karan Johar). Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in "," recently shot an advertisement with Karan Johar.