Time 100: Deepika Padukone 'Feels A Small Sense Of Achievement' After Name On List

The list of this year's Time 100 Most Influential People was released earlier this week, giving major reasons to Deepika Padukone for celebrations! The 32-year-old actress featured on the list under the Artists section and shares space with Hollywood A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Gal Gadot. Now that she's made it to the prestigious list, the actress says there's finally some sense of achievement on her part. "Honestly, I've never really believed in self-acknowledgment. Instead, I have always looked ahead. But I must admit that today, I do feel a small sense of achievement," she said in a statement.
"It is humbling to be acknowledged for the work that you do, and so, it's my absolute honour to be part of this prestigious list alongside such incredible achievers," she added. Deepika Padukone claimed global domination with her Hollywood debut - xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year. Vin Diesel was her co-star in the action-thriller, who played a cameo in this year's Time 100 Most Influential People. He wrote a piece for Deepika, a part of which reads: "Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world."
In his piece, Vin Diesel also added how he's glad to have struck a deal with Deepika before their film kicked off: "I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India," he was told.
Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra. The list also features Virat Kohli, who has been listed under Titans along with names like Roger Federer, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, and has a bio written by Sachin Tendulkar.
So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower#Represent— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 19, 2018
In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period piece "Padmaavat", which made over Rs 250 crores at the box office. She was next to star with Irrfan Khan in a film, which has now been postponed.