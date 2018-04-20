Time 100: Priyanka Chopra 'Happy And Proud' To See Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli On List

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted a shout-out to her colleague Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli for making it to Time Magazine's prestigious 100 Most Influential People list. The list for 2018 was revealed yesterday and also features Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal. Priyanka, who was on the annual Time 100 list two years ago, tweeted: "So happy and proud to see my friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli on the #Time100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved. #DesiPower #Represent." Priyanka also makes a cameo appearance in this year's list - she was invited by Time to write about actress and royal-to-be Meghan Markle. See the tweet Priyanka Chopra posted about Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli:
So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower#Represent— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 19, 2018
Priyanka Chopra also posted a throwback to her own Time 100 cover, with a congratulatory note for everyone who made this year's list and a special mention for Meghan Markle.
Deepika Padukone features in the Artists category of the Time 100 list of 2018. Her fellow honorees include Nicole Kidman, Hug Jackman, Gal Gadot, Sterling K Brown, Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo Del Toro and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. "What an absolute honour," Deepika wrote on Instagram after the Time 100 list was announced yesterday. In a separate post, she thanked actor Vin Diesel - her xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage co-star - for authoring her write-up for Time. "Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world," he wrote. High praise.
The Time 100 list also includes Prince Harry, Satya Nadella, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.